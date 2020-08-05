Winds from Isaias cause tree to fall onto Meriden man’s car one month after he bought it

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Public works and power crews are still working to get to every storm-damaged neighborhood.

A neighbor’s camera caught the moment tropical storm force winds snapped a massive tree like a twig, bringing it down onto Peter Nessing’s car. Luckily, no one was inside.

“The power had gone out, and I had gone out and started my generator, got everything going, and then I was sitting on the couch watching TV and heard a snap,” said Nessing, who bought the car last month. “The second snap, everything fell.”

Wednesday afternoon, he was still without power, but luckily, he has a generator.

“The one time in life you have a generator you pull the thing and it actually works,” he said.

Up the road…

“Big tree, yes,” exclaimed 3-year -old Cannon as he sat with dad Kevin down the hill from their Meriden home.

A huge tree had fallen and brought down multiple power lines, cutting off the neighborhood to traffic.

“A lot of people had to get to work today and didn’t have a vehicle,” said Kevin Lamay.

“I don’t think it’s going to come down,” said Charles Reyes from his nearby front porch, which now has a large tree limb sitting on its roof. “This beam is holding it up pretty well. I woke up to this, and I was shook up.”

Reyes’ landlord is a lineman, now busy restoring power elsewhere in the state. His own house will have to wait, like so many others across our state.