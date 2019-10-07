Breaking News
Windsor Locks man pleads guilty to having 14-year-old boy send him sexually explicit photos, video

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A 33-year-old man has pleaded guilty to one count of receipt of child pornography.

On Monday, John H. Durham, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, said that Brian Gregan, of Windsor Locks, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty.

Record state, in June of 2017, Gregan and a 13-year-old boy were communicating through Kik Messenger.

The boy then told Gregan he was actually 14 and they began to have sexually explicit conversations.

During that time, the teen sent sexual photos and a video to Gregan.

Court records state Gregan also had video on his iPad of a girl, under the age of 18, engaging in a sexual act

Gregan was arrested on related state charges on April 6, 2018.

He faces a minimum of five years and a maximum of 20 years. He will be sentenced on Jan. 2, 2020.

Gregan was released after Monday’s hearing on a $50,000 bond with internet and location monitoring conditions.

