WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – Windsor Locks police are seeking to arrest a 15-year-old boy that is accused of a swatting incident in March.

Police said on March 19 around 4 a.m., officers received a call from a man at a South Elm Street address who said he killed his mother and would kill his two sisters and any officers that approached the house. Police said they became suspicious after an address check revealed the name of possible occupants and the caller mispronounced the residents’ names.

Windsor Police still responded to the scene and were able to reach someone inside the home by phone. After speaking with a person inside the home, it was determined that the residents were safe, and the original call was a “swatting incident.”

After an extensive investigation, police determined the call occurred from Georgia to Windsor Locks. Police contacted officials in Cherokee County, Georgia where a similar incident had occurred.

Windsor Locks detectives are now seeking the arrest of a 15-year-old teen from Georgia who was arrested on criminal charges in his home state.

Windsor Locks police said the calls targeting residents in Connecticut, Georgia, and Florida were related to insults traded during sessions of the video game Call of Duty.

The incident remains under investigation.