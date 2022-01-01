Windsor man struck by car dies in Hartford hit-and-run

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Windsor died this morning after he was struck by a car in a Hartford hit-and-run, police said.

Around 12:11 a.m., Hartford Police responded to the area of Main and Battles Streets and found 51-year-old Michael Brown unresponsive in the road. Police said Brown was suffering from severe life-threatening injuries and was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

According to police, a black Infiniti G35 fled the scene, but was later located unoccupied.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Hartford Police Crime Scene Division. Police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify the operator of the Infiniti G35. Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to lead detective Luis Franco at (860) 757-4134 or contact the HPD Tip Line at 860-22-TIPS (8477).