Windsor PD confirms two people found dead inside Clover Street residence

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — The Windsor Police Department confirmed that two people were found dead inside a home on Clover Street Monday morning.

Officials say the call came in around 5:42 a.m. Several officers responded as well as ambulance personnel.

Upon arrival, officers found two persons deceased inside the home.

The Connecticut State Police Major Crimes Division responded to the scene to assist detectives from the Windsor Police Department with processing the scene for evidence.

Anyone that has information related to what may have happened on Clover Street should call the Windsor Police Department at (860) 688-5273.

No other information was given regarding the deceased’s identity or cause of death.

