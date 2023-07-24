SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A multi-vehicle crash on I-91 South near the Springfield and Longmeadow town line in Massachusetts caused some heavy traffic Monday afternoon.

According to Massachusetts State Police, a 2017 Dodge Ram 1500, that was being driven by a 53-year-old man from Winsted, Connecticut, was traveling on the Exit 1 off-ramp in Longmeadow when it went over the guardrail and crashed down into a wooded area below, trapping the driver inside the vehicle.

A 2018 Chevy Impala driven by a 68-year-old man from Granby and a 2019 BMW X3 driven by a 74-year-old man from Glastonbury, Connecticut, were also involved in the crash.

Springfield firefighters had to assist in removing the driver from the Dodge Ram but he is expected to be okay.

Photos shared to 22News by Veronica Velazquez show crews under the I-91 exit overpass with a vehicle upside down.

The crash was cleared by 3:40 p.m. but Massachusetts State Police are still looking into the cause of the incident. According to Waze, traffic on the southbound side was backed up at one point up to I-391 and also caused traffic on Route 57 in Agawam and Route 5 in West Springfield.