Winsted man arrested for threats against police

WINSTED, Conn. (WTNH) — A Winsted man, who was previously arrested for threatening a day care, was arrested again Tuesday for allegedly threatening police.

Winsted Police arrested David C. Ragozzine, 29, on an outstanding warrant for threatening and breach of peace. The reviewing judge ordered the warrant sealed. Details of the arrest are not yet available.

According to police, Ragozzine was previously arrested and held in Hartford on unrelated charges stemming from threats he made to employees at a child day care center in Canton on July 22nd and after a domestic disturbance in Winsted on July 27th.