With COVID-19 restrictions lifting, it’s curtains up on another theatre season. A look at the shows this holiday season

(WTNH) – COVID-19 restrictions are lifting, which means raising the curtains on another theatre season. What awaits you inside the Shubert and other local theatres is bound to leave you standing and cheering.

The Dance Theatre of Harlem will usher in the holiday season starting November 11.

“I believe it’s been over 25 years since they graced this stage,” said Anthony McDonald, Shubert Theatre Executive Director. “And on Thanksgiving weekend, my favorite, a Charlie Brown Christmas. Everybody is going to love that, I think.”

Over at the Palace Theatre in Waterbury, it’s curtains up on a production of ‘The Christmas Story’ on December 3 and December 4.

“It’s such a cult classic for so many families. People watch this year after year after year. They thought it would be a great way to represent the storyline in a musical in a different format,” said Frank Tavera, Palace Theatre CEO.

Then the Woodbury Ballet is performing The Nutcracker on December 11, which is always a holiday classic. Then Kenny G is performing holiday classics on December 16.

“We’re excited to see people coming back and feeling comfortable, but to attend the theatre these days you have to meet a couple of criteria, right? So, you need to either prove that you’ve been vaccinated or show a negative COVID test within a 72-hour window of attending a performance, and you’re required to wear a mask,” Tavera said.

This holiday season is special for the Palace Theatre because it’s celebrating 100 years of production.

There are a lot of productions to choose from and each one is bound to make this one of the most wonderful times of the year.