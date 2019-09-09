Witness to New Haven hit and run involving a police officer speaks out

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Elijah Davis tells News8 he was shocked.

“All of a sudden I seen a cop car jerk and a black SUV or some sort just take off from the cop,” Davis said. “I thought it was very crazy and I was hoping the police officer was okay.”

Davis is a tow truck driver for Tire Doctor Towing and Recovery in New Haven. He was on Long Wharf Drive just after ten o’clock Saturday night when someone hit New Haven Police Officer David Lavorgna as the officer was getting out of his patrol car.

Whoever was behind the wheel took off — leaving the officer injured on the street.

“It’s still hard to believe that someone can do that to an officer or just anyone in general — just hit em and take off,” Davis said.

The area where it happened is home to New Haven’s famous food trucks along I-95. On Sunday, people were talking about what happened the night before.

“Very concerned,” said Bob Sweeney, a food truck vendor. “I’m sad to even hear about it. He’s here to protect us. He’s here to protect our city. He’s doing his job and he got hit. He got hurt. Whatever happened shouldn’t have happened and I feel sad about it.”

New Haven Police hope to find the person who hit one of their one and left him on the ground. Davis says he tried to go after the car after it happened, but it sped away.

The good news is Officer Lavorgna has been released from the hospital as he continues to recover from being hit.

“He’s in my prayers,” Sweeney said.