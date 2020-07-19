Witnesses recall fatal shooting on Newbury Street in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 is on the scene of a fatal shooting on Newbury Street in Hamden Saturday evening.

One witness told News 8 they heard several gunshots and saw a car speed away.

A pregnant neighbor who is a nursing student told News 8 she heard a woman in a car screaming for help in the middle of the street.

The neighbor said she ran across the street and hopped a fence to get to the car where the injured 22-year-old victim was. The neighbor told News 8 she administered CPR and tried to control the victim’s bleeding.

The victim had succumbed to their injuries by the time paramedics arrived, News 8 confirmed.

The neighbor also called 911, and claims she waited 15 minutes for someone to take her call.

The victim’s identity has not been confirmed at this time.

News 8 is on the scene and will update this story as it comes in.

