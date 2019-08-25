Wolcott first responders rescue two kayakers, one possible drowning

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — Wolcott police and fire crews responded to a report of two kayakers in distress in the Scoville Reservoir around 2:30 Sunday afternoon.

Officials jumped in the water and were able to locate and rescue a woman and her kayak. A dive team was called in and the woman’s fiance was located over an hour later.

He was brought back to the dock and CPR was administered, police said. He was then transported to St. Mary’s Hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

The Wolcott Police Chief said the man had a medical incident and was not wearing an inflated life vest.

