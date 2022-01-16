Wolcott hands out 1,000 tests during second COVID-19 test kit distribution

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — The town of Wolcott hosted their second drive-through COVID-19 testing kit site today amid the uptick of cases across the state.

This time, the pick-up site was held at Wolcott High School at 10 a.m. Police said cars backed up into Waterbury during the first test kit distribution at Frisby School. This new location allows more cars to enter the site.

Officials said about 1,000 test kits were handed out – about the same as last time. Police said the first car pulled onto the site at 7:30 a.m. this morning, so they didn’t have to wait too long. Police were surprised that more people didn’t show up.

“I was here six o’clock this morning setting it up,” Wolcott Chief of Police Edward Stephens told News 8. “I’m surprised there weren’t more people here earlier. Last time, they were here five hours ahead of schedule.”

Test kits were distributed today until supplies ran out.

