Wolcott High School physical education teacher charged with sex assault

by: Kaylee Merchak

Michael Forgione (Credit: Wolcott police)

WOLCOTT, Conn (WTNH) — A Wolcott teacher has been arrested in a sexual assault case.

In May, police received a complaint from a student against 49-year-old Michael Forgione, a physical education teacher at Wolcott High School.

Once a complaint was received, Forgione, of Plantsville, was immediately suspended with pay.

After an investigation with the Waterbury States Attorneys Office, a warrant was granted for his arrest.

Forgione turned himself in on Thursday afternoon. 

He was charged with sexual assault in the fourth degree, risk of injury to a minor. and breach of peach in the second degree.

His bond was set at $10,000, and he bonded out late Thursday.

He is due in court on September 12.

