Wolcott PD search for carjacking suspects following kidnapping of 5-year-old; child found safe

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — Wolcott Police are investigating after a car was stolen with a 5-year-old child inside. Police say at 11:30 p.m. Sunday, The Wolcott Police Dept. received a 911 call about a vehicle stolen from a Cumberland Farms located at 1655 Meriden Rd. with a 5-year old child inside. When police arrived, they learned that an 11-year-old boy had also been inside the vehicle.

Surveillance footage from the store showed that a Blue Kia with multiple people inside pulled into the lot alongside the victim’s vehicle. One person from inside of the Kia got out and entered the victim’s car, backed up, and while attempting to flee, struck another parked vehicle. As the vehicle attempted to flee again, the 11-year-old boy jumped out of the vehicle to safety.

According to police, the suspect with the victim’s vehicle, and the 5-year-old child inside, along with the blue Kia, turned right and drove in the direction of Waterbury. Police issued a BOLO, and an Amber Alert was sent out to all area towns.

At approx. 1:45 am Monday morning, Chief Stephens of the Wolcott Police Department, located the victim’s vehicle on Knollwood Drive at Split Rock Drive in the middle of the street. The Chief located the child in the back seat of the vehicle, sleeping. The mother was brought to the scene where she was reunited with her daughter and medical officials checked out the child, who appears to be physically unharmed.

Police are still actively searching for those involved, who will be charged with stealing the motor vehicle, but also 2 counts of Kidnapping, and 2 counts of Risk of Injury to a Minor.

Watch the surveillance video of the incident.

