Wolcott sophomore accused of making ‘death list’ of students allegedly bullying him

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — Wolcott police have arrested a sophomore who has been accused of making a “death list.”

According to police, the list was found Wednesday by staff at Wolcott High School.

Reports state the list included names of people who had been bullying the unidentified student.

School officials and police were able to find and interview the accused student. It was later determined that no credible threat existed.

The students on the list and their parents were notified.

The department wants to remind students that a person can’t make threats or death lists; the threats will be taken seriously.

“I know and fully understand that hearing news such as this can be disconcerting for any parent or teacher,” a statement from Superintendent of Schools Tony Gasper read in part. “I want to assure you that all of our staff and the Wolcott Police Department will always treat any information like that which we received today with the highest level of seriousness and that student safety takes priority above all else.

The student’s exact charges were not released.