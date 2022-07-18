A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) – Wolcott police said they responded to a head-on collision on Woodtick Road which resulted in one person’s death on Monday morning.

The first car involved in this incident was driving northbound on Woodtick Road, then crossed into the southbound lane. The first car then struck a second vehicle which was traveling southbound. Police have not stated what caused the driver to veer into the wrong lane.

The driver of the first car sustained fatal injuries, police said, and died after being transported to the hospital. His identity has not yet been released, but police confirmed he is a man in his 70s.

And though the passengers in the second car did sustain some injuries, none of them seem to be critical at this time according to officials. They have all been transported to the hospital.

This accident is being investigated by officers from the Naugatuck Valley Crash Investigation Team, said officials.