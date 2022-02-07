Wolcott police investigating car break-ins over the weekend; homeowner shot at when confronting suspect

Officers in Goose Creek conducted a welfare check and found the dentist and one other person dead from apparent suicide. (Getty Images)

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) – Wolcott police are investigating several break-ins of cars over the past weekend and an incident where a homeowner was shot at.

Police said over the weekend, 14 cars were broken into, and several items were taken, including a gun with ammunition.

According to police, the criminals are not only entering unlocked cars but also breaking out windows of cars that are locked.

A homeowner in town confronted one of the juveniles over the weekend and was shot at by the juveniles. The homeowner wasn’t injured.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Wolcott police.