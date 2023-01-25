WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) – Wolcott police are looking to identify a man who abandoned a dog at a local veterinarian.

Police said on Tuesday afternoon, the man brought a dog to the Wolcott Vet and said that he found the dog on the side of Route 69.

According to police, the dog was in very bad condition, and when the vet brought the dog into the back to be checked, the man ran away.

Wolcott police would like to speak with the man to confirm his story.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Animal Control Officer at 203-879-1414.