ELLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman was arrested after being accused of dragging a Connecticut State Police Trooper with her car on Sunday.

State police said around 4:20 a.m., troopers from Troop C in Tolland received a 911 call about a disturbance at a residence on Cindy Road in Ellington.

State police said the suspect, later identified as Veronica Allen of New Britain, traveled to the home and was smashing windows out of several cars in the driveway with a tire iron.

Allen attempted to flee the scene. While fleeing the scene, a trooper was struck by the passenger side door of the car. The trooper was pushed to the ground and dragged a short distance.

The trooper was brought to Johnson Memorial Hospital and was treated for minor injuries.

Allen was later located parked across the street from her home in New Britain. She was taken into custody and charged with several charges including assault on a public safety officer, interfering with an officer, and evading responsibility.

She was held on a $110,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.