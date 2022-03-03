NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut State Police have arrested a woman accused of driving the wrong way on Route 15 in North Haven on Thursday morning.

State police said around 12:39 a.m. 36-year-old Natalia Moreno of Manchester was seen driving south in the northbound lanes on Route 15.

Moreno was stopped and given a standardized field sobriety test, which she failed, according to police.

She was taken into custody and charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs and driving the wrong way on a divided highway. Moreno was given a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in April.