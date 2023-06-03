NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A North Branford resident was arrested on Saturday morning for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving the wrong way on the highway.

Police responded to a red Honda Civic was driving the wrong way on I-91 in North Haven. They pulled the car over and observed the driver’s eyes to be bloodshot and her breath smelling like alcohol.

The driver, identified as 22-year-old Daria McCabe, failed field sobriety tests and was arrested.

She was released on $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court next Friday.