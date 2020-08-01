Woman arrested for stabbing boyfriend during fight, Shelton police say

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An Ansonia woman is accused of stabbing her partner on Saturday.

Shelton police responded to Griffin Hospital to speak with a man who was stabbed in the abdomen. He told police he was fighting with 28-year-old Princess Shabazz when she punched his window, breaking the glass. Shabazz then picked up a folding knife and stabbed him, the victim told police.

The victim is expected to recover from his injuries.

Police arrested Shabazz and charged her with assault, disorderly conduct, and criminal mischief. She was released on a $10,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Monday.