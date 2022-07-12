PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) – Plymouth police have made an arrest after dozens of animals were removed from a home in May.

On May 28, Plymouth police responded to a home on Harwinton Avenue for a wellness check after a neighbor said the resident hadn’t been heard from in nearly 15 hours.

When officers arrived, they found cats and young kittens outside and in the foyer of the home. After entering the home, more cats were observed. According to police, urine and feces covered the carpets and floors of the home.

The Plymouth Police Department Animal Control Officers removed four dogs, 15 cats, and two deceased cats from the home.

The home was found uninhabitable and condemned.

On Tuesday. Plymouth police arrested Sally Witick and charged her with cruelty to persons and cruelty to animals. She was given a $15,000 bond.

Police said that the cruelty to persons charge stems from her son, who is autistic, being exposed to the conditions.