PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman is under arrest for dragging an officer and being in possession of 166 bags of various drugs.

Police said on January 26, officers observed the suspect, identified as Lynn Navan, speed in the area of Norwich Road and a motor vehicle stop was conducted. The officer recognized the car from a prior interaction.

According to police, Navan refused to identify herself, and when the officer asked her to exit the car, she refused. Navan shut the car door and when the officers attempted to open the door again, Navan started driving, dragging the officer a short distance. Plainfield police said the officer was uninjured.

Plainfield police attempted to stop the car but disengaged due to Navan speeding.

Police said it was learned that Navan was hiding at a home on Gendron Road in Moosup. Police made contact with a woman who stated Navan was not inside the home and refused to let police search the home. According to police, officers surveyed the home and saw Navan trying to sneak out the back door.

Navan was taken into custody and found to be in possession of 166 bags of Fentanyl, crack cocaine, Xanax and drug paraphernalia. Over $800 in cash was also seized.

Navan was charged with traveling unreasonably fast, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, and several other charges. She was held on a $50,000 bond.