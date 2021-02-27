Woman dies after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A Hartford woman was killed after being struck by a hit-and-run driver late Friday night.

At approximately 12 a.m., patrol officers responded to the area of Albany Ave for a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers located 32-year-old Kedine Campbell of Hartford unresponsive in the roadway.

Police report the vehicle that struck Campbell fled from the the scene before officers arrived.

A preliminary investigation and video of the crash indicate that a smaller dark color SUV was traveling westbound on Albany Avenue near Oakland Terrace. The car is seen striking the victim and then fleeing the scene.

The victim was transported to Saint Francis Hospital and was later pronounced deceased from her injuries.

Police say they are working to determine the exact make, model, registration, and operator of the SUV.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with any information regarding the case is

asked to call the HPD Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).