HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman died during a fire in Hartford on Monday morning.

Officials responded to the fire on Francis Avenue.

Hartford fire officials said firefighters had a hard time making entry inside the home due to heavy smoke conditions. Firefighters had to back out of the home and extinguished the fire from the outside.

Two occupants were able to get out of the building.

Officials said when they did a secondary search of the house after extinguishing the fire, they found a woman dead inside.

No additional details have been released at this time.

