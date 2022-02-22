HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford patrol officers responded to St. Francis hospital following the report of an individual arriving for the treatment of a gunshot wound.

The gunshot victim was identified as a young woman in her early twenties and is now in stable condition.

The shooting took place in the area of 233 Cleveland Ave. in Hartford, according to the Hartford Police Department. The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions responded to and assumed the shooting investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Hartford Police Department tipline at 860-722-TIPS (8477).