NEWHAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old woman was grazed in the head by a stray bullet on Davenport Avenue in New Haven on Friday night, according to police.

The woman does not appear to have been targeted. She was standing in a doorway when the bullet hit her. She was taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital where she was told her injuries are not life-threatening.

The preliminary investigation shows there may have been more than one shooter.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call New Haven Police Department detectives at 203-946-6304.