Woman killed, boyfriend wounded after alleged dispute over dog pooping

DENVER (KDVR) — A Denver man allegedly opened fired on a couple walking their dog – killing a woman and wounding her boyfriend – in a dispute over the boyfriend telling the dog to poop, according to a probable cause statement released Thursday.

According to the affidavit, a man and his girlfriend were walking their dog Wednesday near Coors Field when the male victim told police that he prompted his dog to poop and a man in an apartment shouted at him, saying, “are you going to train your dog or just yell at it?”

The victim also told police that he tried to ignore the suspect, but the suspect proceeded to fire shots, hitting him and his girlfriend, according to the probable cause statement.

The man’s girlfriend was killed in the shooting. The man was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The female victim was identified by her mother as Isabella Thallas. She had just turned 21 on Monday.

Isabella Thallas. Credit: Family

The male victim was identified Thursday afternoon as Darian Simon, 26.

Police said the shooting happened just before noon in the 2900 block of North Huron Street.

Police said they located a suspect around 1:25 p.m. off of Highway 285 near Pine Junction.

About 7:20 p.m., the suspect was identified as Michael Close, 36. He is being held for investigation of first-degree murder and aggravated assault.