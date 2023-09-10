DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A 25 year old Danbury woman was killed when her vehicle was struck by a vehicle going the wrong way on Route 7 in Danbury early Sunday morning.

State Police say Danielle Rachel Dempsey was driving a Honda Accord south near exit 7 at 1:57 a.m. when a Dodge Challenger being driving by 23 year old Charles Connors of Milford, who was driving North in the Southbound lanes, struck Dempsey’s vehicle head-on.

Connors was taken to Danbury Hospital with suspected serious injuries.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed or has infomation on this crash to contact Troop A at 203-267-2200 or e-mail Matthew.Dogali@ct.gov.