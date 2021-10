WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman has died following a fire in Watertown Thursday morning.

Officials responded to a home on Buckingham Street just after 7:30 a.m. for the report of a fire. The fire was contained to the first floor in the back of the house.

When firefighters went inside the home, the woman’s body was located. No one else was home at the time of the fire.

The fire remains under investigation.