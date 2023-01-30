SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Southington police are investigating a purse-snatching where a woman was knocked to the ground.

Police said a female victim was walking through the Walmart parking lot when she was approached by a car. The victim said a black male got out of the passenger’s side and ripped her purse from her, knocking her to the ground.

Southington police said the victim was able to get up and suffered minor injuries, but refused to be brought to the hospital.

The victim described the driver as a black male.

Southington officers found the car traveling north on Queen Street and saw it turn onto I-84 westbound. Officers attempted to stop the car, but terminated the pursuit after the suspect accelerated and showed no signs of stopping.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Southington police at 860-621-0101.