NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A musician from Iowa is on a mission to play her cello for shelter dogs in all 50 states. On Tuesday, Cheryl Wallace stopped at the Connecticut Humane Society in Newington.

“So far, this is the 17th state I’ve been in,” Wallace said. “This will be my 351st concert. I play for about an hour, and I’ve been doing it for about three years. The dogs are barking at first, then they calm down and curl up.”

She wants other musicians to play for shelter pets too. Shelter staff at the humane society frequently play music to help the dogs and cats relax, but they say the animals especially enjoy live concerts.