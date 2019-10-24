Woman pleads guilty to stealing from former employer

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
gavel_1522256403446.jpg

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman has pleaded guilty to embezzling about $370,000 from her former employer.

Federal prosecutors say 36-year-old Lydia Cabrera, of Southington, pleaded guilty Wednesday to bank fraud.

Authorities say Cabrera was a bookkeeper at A2Z Home Medical Supplies between August 2016 and August 2018.

On more than 200 occasions during that time, she claimed customers had requested refunds. Then she input her personal debit card information as the card to which the funds should be returned.

Prosecutors say she started stealing from the company just 10 days after she was hired.

She faces up to 30 years in prison at sentencing scheduled for Feb. 11. She remains free pending sentencing.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Macy's fulfillment center in Cheshire hiring for holiday season

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Macy's fulfillment center in Cheshire hiring for holiday season"

Branford High School hosting vaping informational forum

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Branford High School hosting vaping informational forum"

State police awards officers and first responders

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "State police awards officers and first responders"

2 teens splashed with hot oil after food truck gets hit by New Haven school bus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "2 teens splashed with hot oil after food truck gets hit by New Haven school bus"

Prescription buyback

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Prescription buyback"

National Prescription Drug Giveback Day in Waterbury

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "National Prescription Drug Giveback Day in Waterbury"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss