HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman died on the scene after being discovered with a gunshot wound on Saturday night.

Hartford police officers responded to the scene and found the woman inside an apartment building at 73 Colonial Street. She was pronounced dead by EMS officials.

Hartford police detained a suspect shortly after responding to the scene and is being questioned.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions has assumed the investigation.

