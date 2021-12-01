Woman reportedly caught breastfeeding cat on Delta Airlines flight

(WTVO) — A woman on a Delta Airlines flight reportedly began to breastfeed her cat during the flight and refused to stop when confronted by the crew.

According to Newsweek, the incident happened on a flight between Syracuse, New York and Atlanta, Georgia.

A now-viral message posted on social media shows a screenshot of a Aircraft Communications Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS) message from the pilot to the ground, which says “Req. Redcoat meet AC Pax (passenger) in (seat) 13A is breastfeeding a cat and will not put cat back in its carrier when FA (flight attendant) requested.”

I saw this on Reddit today. It’s an a ACARS in-flight message from the cockpit to the ground.



Red Coats are “elite airport customer service experts,” according to Delta, who were requested to meet the woman once the plane landed.

Flight attendant Ainsley Elizabeth, who allegedly was on the flight, added on TikTok on November 13th: “This woman had one of those, like, hairless cats swaddled up in a blanket so it looked like a baby. Her shirt was up and she was trying to get the cat to latch and she wouldn’t put the cat back in the carrier. And the cat was screaming for its life.”

Delta allows passengers to bring small dogs and cats as “emotional support animals” into the cabin during a flight, but they must stay in a carrier under the seat in front for the entire flight.

Delta says they have seen passengers interpret “emotionally supportive” to mean “comfort turkeys, gilding possums…snakes, spiders, and more” over the years.