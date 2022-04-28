SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are searching for the perpetrator behind a hit and run in Southington that left a woman seriously injured on Wednesday night.

The Southington Police Department responded to the area of of Bristol Street at George Street following the report of a car vs pedestrian collision. Upon arrival at the scene, officers located a victim laying in the roadway outside of her parked car. The woman was found to be suffering from serious injuries, and she was transported to St. Francis Hospital for treatment.

Preliminary findings revealed that the victim was exiting the driver’s side compartment of her vehicle when a pick-up truck travelling southbound on Bristol Street struck both her and her vehicle. According to police, the pick-up truck evaded the scene and continued travelling southbound on Bristol Street, at a high rate of speed.

The identity of the evading driver is unknown and police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate the driver and vehicle involved.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact either Officer Christopher Lamarre or Detective Ryan Lair at 860-621-0101. The officers can also be reached by email at clamarre@southingtonpolice.org and rlair@southingtonpolice.org.