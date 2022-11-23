WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman was seriously wounded after a house caught fire on Thomas Street in West Hartford Wednesday night.

According to the Chief of the West Hartford Fire Department, a 911 call came through a medical alert system when the woman injured in the fire pressed a pendant on her neck and triggered an alarm.

Fire officials said when they first arrived there was little fire showing and they were able to put it right out. The fire was contained to one room inside the house, according to officials.

The woman injured in the fire had to be hospitalized due to the severity of her burn wounds, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

