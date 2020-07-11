Woman struck on head by gunfire in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman suffered a grazed gunshot injury to the head after a driver opened fire on a residence Friday night in New Haven.

According to New Haven Police Capt. Anthony Duff, the shooting occurred at a townhouse complex in the 1300 area of Quinnipiac Avenue.

Upon being dispatched to the scene at approximately 11:18 p.m., officials of New Haven Police and Fire discovered a 45-year-old female resident with a graze gunshot wound to the head.

The unidentified female victim was brought to a local hospital for treatment. Her condition is presently unknown although her injuries were described as non-life threatening.

The woman had been sitting on her front porch when a gunman fired toward the residence multiple times ultimately striking the woman, investigators learned.

Detectives maintained the area throughout the night to conduct a canvass for evidence.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.

