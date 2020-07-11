Live Now
Good Morning Connecticut Weekend

Woman struck on head by gunfire in New Haven

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
New Haven Police Department_421091

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman suffered a grazed gunshot injury to the head after a driver opened fire on a residence Friday night in New Haven.

According to New Haven Police Capt. Anthony Duff, the shooting occurred at a townhouse complex in the 1300 area of Quinnipiac Avenue.

Upon being dispatched to the scene at approximately 11:18 p.m., officials of New Haven Police and Fire discovered a 45-year-old female resident with a graze gunshot wound to the head.

The unidentified female victim was brought to a local hospital for treatment. Her condition is presently unknown although her injuries were described as non-life threatening.

The woman had been sitting on her front porch when a gunman fired toward the residence multiple times ultimately striking the woman, investigators learned.

Detectives maintained the area throughout the night to conduct a canvass for evidence.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Stay with the News 8 app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android or wtnh.com for continuing updates.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Milford residents mixed over prepping for Tropical Storm Fay

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Milford residents mixed over prepping for Tropical Storm Fay"

New Haven Free Public Library launches curbside pick up program

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven Free Public Library launches curbside pick up program"

Suspected vandal in beheading of Waterbury Christopher Columbus statue identified

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspected vandal in beheading of Waterbury Christopher Columbus statue identified"

New Haven man shot, killed near Rosette Street

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven man shot, killed near Rosette Street"

New Haven clergy calling for West Haven police chief's resignation after Sunday's protest

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "New Haven clergy calling for West Haven police chief's resignation after Sunday's protest"

Young New Haven girl pretends to disappear after getting caught sneaking a snack!

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Young New Haven girl pretends to disappear after getting caught sneaking a snack!"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss