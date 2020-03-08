Woman suffers serious injuries after pedestrian accident on Frontage Road in East Haven

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — East Haven Police are responding to a pedestrian accident on Frontage Road with serious injuries.

The incident occurred on the westbound side of Frontage Road, in front of Carmax. Officers were sent to the scene on reports of a body in the road.

Upon arrival, they found a female victim who was treated on scene before being transported to Yale New Haven Hospital. The victim’s condition it unknown at this time.

Officers did not see any other vehicles on scene. Police say they are unsure if the woman was hit or throw from a vehicle.

Frontage Road westbound is closed while investigators are on scene.

Anyone who may have witnessed anything regarding this incident should call the East Haven Police Department at 203-468-3820. They are looking for anyone who may have been traveling I-95 southbound or the Frontage Road westbound area at approximately 6:00 am.

