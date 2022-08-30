EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — From aerospace to defense manufacturing, women are taking on more advanced roles in science and technology. But now women are looking to expose the younger, upcoming generation to engineering.

News 8 went to East Hartford where the Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology hosted a round table surrounded by the latest tech. Sen. Blumenthal led the discussion alongside a group of women in STEM to encourage more women to get involved.

“How do you get young women excited about engineering? You tell them the future of it, it’s not just a job, it’s a career, and you need to see yourself being here long-term and I know money is a big thing for a lot of individuals and this is a career,” said Cameron Diaz, Workforce Team, CCAT.

Some of the talk around the table focused on introducing females to science and technology at an earlier age, but also to women role models.

“Mentor of the younger students in high school and in middle schools it’s also building that foundation that this is where you are, this is where you belong,” said Prof. Ruby ElKharboutly, R&D Consultant, CCAT.

And they say it’s working, colleges are seeing a jump in enrollment.

“We are starting to see the change, and I’m actually getting phone calls from many women to go into the manufacturing programs so we are super excited about that,” said Marisa Rubera EdD, Director of Manufacturing at Capital Community College.

The roundtable also included men, working side-by-side with women to understand what changes are needed.

“Men have to be part of this effort because they have to be all in as I am, on women’s potential in stem being unlocked,” said Sen. Blumenthal.

Senator Blumenthal has put forward legislation that will help women to grow in the manufacturing and stem industries.