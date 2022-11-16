(WTNH) – Did you sign up for the Pandemic Premium Pay Program to receive money while working on the frontlines during COVID-19? The state provided an update on the bonuses Connecticut residents are supposed to receive.

In August, the state launched the Connecticut Premium Pay Program, which is also known as ‘hero pay.’ Under the program, workers considered essential under CDC guidelines were expected to be eligible for up to $1,00 of hero pay.

There was $30 million of funds authorized for the program from this year’s state budget.

On Wednesday, Comptroller-elect Sean Scanlon announced more residents than expected applied for the program. Scanlon said 206,383 residents applied. Through the process, it was determined that only 134,010 people are fully eligible.

To be eligible, essential workers had to have worked between March 10, 2020, and May 7, 2022, and not be employed by a federal, state or municipal government agency. They also had to make less than $100,000. Others could be eligible for less money if they made more than $100,000.

With only $30 million in funds, those eligible would only receive a little more than $200 instead of the $1,000.

Now, Scanlon is asking the state to fully fund this program so those eligible can receive $1,000 bonuses. To do that, the program will need $122 million.

The deadline to apply for the program was October 1, 2022. Those eligible were supposed to hear back within 60 days of applying.

Scanlon said he is asking state leaders to fully fund this program.