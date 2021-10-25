Woodbridge police on scene after Amity Regional High School students, staff received an email containing a threatening message

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) – Woodbridge police are on the scene of Amity Regional High School after students and staff received an email on Monday morning regarding a threat, according to the school district.
The district sent an email to the community saying that the email contained a threatening message. The Woodbridge Police Department responded and is investigating.
School officials said students are safe
Additional information will be provided when it becomes available.
