NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A ravenous species of earthworm has arrived in Connecticut with the potential to cause all sorts of damage to forests and wildlife.

An entomologist with the state’s agriculture experiment station tells Hearst Connecticut Media Group that so-called “jumping worms” can destabilize the soil and make it harder for some plants to grow. They also can accumulate toxic metals like mercury and lead, which are then eaten by birds and other animals.

The worms are spread mostly in the transport of mulch, compost and potted plants, and have been found throughout the state but mostly along the shore and in Fairfield County.