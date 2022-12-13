NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – “Wreaths Across America” is making its way across Connecticut on Tuesday.

Its escort to Arlington is the longest veteran’s parade in the country. A convoy of tractor-trailers and other vehicles is carrying more than 300,000 wreaths from Maine to Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

“It started out as our own family Arlington wreath project in 1992,” said Karen Worcester, Wreaths Across America. “Last year was my husband’s 30th trip to Arlington. This is his 31st year. The organization became an organization in 2007.”

Marine veteran and WTNH Chief Meteorologist Gil Simmons was there on Tuesday morning when the convoy stopped at New Britain High School.

It also stopped at Western Connecticut State University in Danbury.