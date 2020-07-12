Wrong-way accident on I-84 leaves three with injuries in Plainville

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police is investigating after three people sustained injuries in a two-car collision on Interstate 84 Sunday morning in Plainville.

According to investigators, a 2016 Toyota Highlander was headed westbound on Interstate 84 in the middle lane when it collided head-on with a vehicle headed in the wrong direction, a 2009 Audi Q7.

As a result of the impact the Toyota came to a final stop in on the median, and the Audi on the right lane and shoulder.

Officials say driver of the Audi, 34-year-old Jacqueline Nieves of New Britain, sustained minor injuries from the accident. The Toyota had two occupants in the vehicle — 53-year-old Jeanine Girard and 48-year-old Mark Hebert, both of Mapleville, RI.

Girard sustained minor injuries, however Hebert’s injuries were considered serious.

State police ask anyone who may have witnessed this accident, or may have had a vehicle with dash camera footage to contact TFC John Wilson of Troop H at (860) 534-1098.