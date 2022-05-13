HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Minor injuries were reported after a wrong-way driver caused a head-on collision on I-84 in Hartford early Friday morning.

Police responded to the report of a crash and discovered that a wrong-way driver was traveling Eastbound on the Westbound side of I-84 and collided head-on with another vehicle, according to state police.

The crash occurred at the tunnel near Exit 49 around 12:30 a.m. Minor injuries were reported at the scene.

State police have made an arrest in connection with the crash.