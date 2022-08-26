WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – They rolled out the red carpet in West Hartford for a WWII veteran who just turned 100 years old.

At the West Hartford Town Hall, it’s anything but business as usual on Friday. The event has been 100 years in the making.

“Eagle Scouts are coming to bring 100 birthday cars from the Boy Scouts. A local quilter made him a patriotic quilt,” said Andrea Hoisl, Twilight Wish Foundation Chapter Director.

Norman Bramely is a WWII Airforce Veteran and lifelong Connecticut resident. He graduated from West Hartford in 1940.

The celebration was put on by the Twilight Wish Foundation of Connecticut. Its mission is to make our world a nicer place to age.

“Twilight grants wishes for seniors for any number of things. Some are practical, if you need a hearing aid if you need a lift chair. Some are just fun like a birthday celebration,” Hoisl said.

In addition to the birthday cake, a color guard salute, and all the well wishes, Bramely was most grateful for a day he wasn’t quite sure would come.

“Everybody in my family talked about it and would like to make it, but they never did,” Bramely said.

His birthday was actually August 17, but today was a day of celebration.

When asked about his secret to turning 100 years old, Bramely said, “You know that song, ‘My Way?’ That says it all. I lived a life that’s full, traveled each and every highway, and I did it my way.”

His way appears to be working.