NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Musicians showed an outpouring support for Ukraine in the Elm City Sunday night during a special candlelit concert.

Yale alumna Karolina Wojteczko returned to her alma matter to perform at the Saint Thomas More Chapel, playing selections from across history with organ, violin, and cello accompaniment.

“The songs are a mix of songs – folk songs, but also hymns in various languages,” Chaplain of STM, Father Ryan Learner, said. “English, Polish, and Ukrainian.”

Learner said they want to do something to help, and as people of faith, “the first place we go is certainly to pray,” noting that they “pray for peace, peace in Ukraine, peace in our world, and hearts.”

The concert was free, but all donations collected are going to benefit Ukrainian refugees.