NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – “Computer” popups developed at Yale are improving medical care for patients. Results from a new story show that pop-up alerts embedded into the electronic health records of certain heart failure patients allowed physicians to prescribe more guideline directed medications.

The alerts have been proven to reduce the risk of death in heart failure patients. 100 physicians, nurse practioners and physician assistants took part in the Yale study. It showed that a simple, low cost alert in electronic health records (ehrs) resulted in an approximate 38% increased use of guideline-directed care for patients whose hearts aren’t pumping blood out to the body as well as normal.

Providers see the alerts the moment they go to the medication order entry screen. Dr. Ahmad presented the study at the American College of Cardiology’s 71 annual scientific session. They were simultaneously published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

“The alert would come up and it would say, hey did you notice that this medication might be missing from this patient. You might want to consider adding it on and it was successful in getting them to add that on,” said Dr. F. Perry Wilson and Dir. Of Yale’s Clinical and Transitional Research Accelerator.

